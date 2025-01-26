How Much Food Does Ina Garten Cook To Feed A Crowd?

While cooking is certainly a creative endeavor, it is also often a mathematical one. Measuring cups are crucial for recipes, for example, and weighing out flour is key for baking. A math problem that can be particularly difficult to approach is how to calculate how much food is needed to feed a crowd. Luckily, Ina Garten, celebrity chef, author, and host extraordinaire, has done the math for us.

In an Instagram "ask me anything" video, Garten, who would be a hard dinner guest to impress, says she has calculated dinner servings for dozens of people and catered events for hundreds at a time. For the main course, she has found that about ½ pound of food per person is appropriate. For proteins, go for 4 to 8 ounce servings. Pasta mains can be 1 to 2 cups depending on the density, though pastas with a creamy sauce or that are heavy with a lot of cheese are better served as a smaller portion. Soup is an easy main to make a large volume of, planning for around a ladle or two per person served in a cereal-sized bowl. Just don't forget to consider the time of day when serving a group: Appetites are stronger around standard meal times and in the evening, while people don't eat as much during the morning or afternoon.