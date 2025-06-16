How Often Should You Be Replacing Your Microwave Filter?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This is a no-judgment zone: When's the last time you cleaned your microwave? A lot of us aren't cleaning it often enough, or perhaps not as thoroughly as you need to. Even if you're following the right protocol by not putting hazardous items in the microwave or giving it a good scrub now and again, there's one part of the machine that's easy to neglect: the filter. If you have a standard grease filter, it likely doesn't need to be replaced regularly — just cleaned.

Chowhound spoke exclusively with Jill Koch, the creator of Jill Comes Clean, to see how often the microwave filter needs to be cleaned. According to her, every four to six months or sooner should do the trick. Thankfully, these filters don't require any fancy care — the only cleaning products you need are already in your kitchen. "A baking soda paste — baking soda and water or baking soda and dish soap — or Dawn Powerwash works great for this," Koch told us. "If you clean it and there's still a lot of grease buildup that won't come off, then I would replace it."

Baking soda is the key to tidying all parts of the microwave, whether it's the door, tray, or filter. Factors like grease build-up warrant more frequent cleaning, and the best way to keep the filter in top shape is by preventing build-up in the first place. Koch recommends cleaning any messes as they occur so they'll be warm enough to remove without getting stuck, and this includes the doors and trays. "If your microwave is above your stove, don't forget to clean the top of the microwave, as grease and oil from cooking on the stove can settle up there and lead to buildup," she explained.