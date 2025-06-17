Alton Brown's Go-To Drink Order That Reveals A Bartender's Skill

It would seem like the fewer ingredients a cocktail has, the easier it would be to make, but that's not necessarily true. With an old fashioned, each element needs to work in harmony to produce the best result, from the type of sugar to the care spent muddling the sugar, water, and bitters to achieve the right mouthfeel and sweetness. Even how the bartender prepares and adds the orange twist to the drink is important, as is the time spent stirring the cocktail to achieve the optimal temperature. But listening may be the key skill required.

To start, the bartender should ask you whether you want bourbon or rye and what brand you'd prefer. Alton Brown is an avowed rye fan, though he swaps out rye for bourbon in his pecan pie recipe and has waffled in the past on whether he prefers it for his old fashioned. On his website, he said he drinks it with rye, while on another occasion, he told The Daily Beast he preferred it with bourbon and orange bitters rather than more typical choices like Angostura or Peychaud's.

That brings us to the next question your bartender should be asking: "What type of bitters do you prefer?" If the bartender is worth their salt, you'll end up with a perfectly prepared old fashioned. And if not, maybe get a beer or something on the rocks for your next round.