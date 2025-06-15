Just How Big A Group Can You Bring With You To Texas Roadhouse?

Texas Roadhouse might be adorned with rodeo charm, but that doesn't mean folks should stumble into the restaurant like a herd of cattle. Nothing strikes fear into servers' hearts quicker than an unexpected group of 10 or more people showing up at the door. If you plan on bringing a large posse, there are a few ways to show some Southern hospitality and secure a VIP dining experience for everyone.

It's very difficult for most restaurants, including Texas Roadhouse, to handle a party of more than 20 people. While Texas Roadhouse dining rooms can seat a lot of customers, a big group requires extra care in ensuring that the entrées arrive at the same time. It takes time to wipe down surfaces, supply silverware, hand out menus, and shuffle enough tables and chairs around to fit everyone. Additionally, Texas Roadhouse is a franchise where dining room and server availability differ by location, so it's always a good idea to let staff know in advance if your party is greater than six to eight people. Some locations might accommodate up to 20 guests, while others might set the limit at 12 guests. Day and time are liable to change these possibilities as well.