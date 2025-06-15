Just How Big A Group Can You Bring With You To Texas Roadhouse?
Texas Roadhouse might be adorned with rodeo charm, but that doesn't mean folks should stumble into the restaurant like a herd of cattle. Nothing strikes fear into servers' hearts quicker than an unexpected group of 10 or more people showing up at the door. If you plan on bringing a large posse, there are a few ways to show some Southern hospitality and secure a VIP dining experience for everyone.
It's very difficult for most restaurants, including Texas Roadhouse, to handle a party of more than 20 people. While Texas Roadhouse dining rooms can seat a lot of customers, a big group requires extra care in ensuring that the entrées arrive at the same time. It takes time to wipe down surfaces, supply silverware, hand out menus, and shuffle enough tables and chairs around to fit everyone. Additionally, Texas Roadhouse is a franchise where dining room and server availability differ by location, so it's always a good idea to let staff know in advance if your party is greater than six to eight people. Some locations might accommodate up to 20 guests, while others might set the limit at 12 guests. Day and time are liable to change these possibilities as well.
Texas can hold 'em if you play your cards right
The most efficient way to order Texas Roadhouse for 20 or more people is to go with a pick-up or delivery order. Some locations partner with third-party services for catering, but it's not standard across the board. Instead, you can order multiple Texas Roadhouse family meals to feed a crowd. Each meal comes with four entrées, bread, salad, and two 16-ounce shareable sides.
Proper planning is a recipe for success. Texas Roadhouse doesn't take reservations in the traditional sense, but it does offer a call-ahead option. Through the website or mobile app, you can join the waitlist function by entering your name, contact information, and party size. You should receive an estimate for how long to wait for a table; follow up again with the host once you're on site. There should also be a text or notification when they're ready to seat your party. Save yourself future stress by receiving a definitive head count on guests, accessibility measures (e.g. wheelchairs or high chairs), and the right way to split the check. Whether you're inside the Texas Roadhouse or bringing it home to you, just make sure there are enough of those darn tasty buttered bread rolls!