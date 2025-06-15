The Kitchen Appliance Chef Cat Cora Says She 'Can't Live Without'
Cat Cora is obsessed with her air fryer, telling Today she wouldn't be able to live without her Gourmia model. Why is she so devoted to the kitchen appliance? The celebrity chef explained her love for it comes from being able to make "guilt-free" comfort foods that are deliciously crunchy without needing to use lots of oil. "It's also quicker than baking and I have six kids, so efficiency is key," she added. Cora has used her air fryer to make all different kinds of dishes, from her own version of Outback Steakhouse's iconic Bloomin' Onion to tater tots made with zucchini. She's also used it to whip up steak fajitas and even donuts.
The compact yet powerful countertop appliance has become hugely popular since launching in the early 2010s, with many home chefs utilizing them to make legitimately crispy french fries, frozen dumplings, air fryer Parmesan chicken, and even veggie chips. Air fryers work like a convection oven, with a fan circulating hot air around the food at a rapid pace to produce an evenly crispy exterior. Compared to traditional deep frying, it's definitely a healthier option. While you may still need to use a little oil, there's no submerging of food in a pan full of it.
Air fryer tips and tricks
When Cat Cora showed Good Morning America viewers how to make her air fryer rendition of Outback's deep-fried onion appetizer, the Iron Chef star notably used a spray bottle to spritz the battered vegetable with olive oil before sliding it into the device's basket. Employing this oil misting method appeared to make it easier to fully coat the food without missing any spots to ensure every bit of the surface gets crispy. Other air fryer hacks include preheating the device to cut down on cooking time, using parchment paper to prevent food from sticking, and avoiding overstuffing the basket.
Overcrowding your air fryer basket will lead to soggy spots on your food due to the air being unable to circulate effectively. Another big mistake people make with air fryers is forgetting to rotate or toss the food during the cooking process. This should be done at least once so that every bit of food is equally exposed to the coursing hot air. Also, when cooking meat, it's important to check the internal temperature to be sure it's fully cooked through. Often, meat can look crispy and browned while being undercooked. With these tips for success in mind, you're on your way to crafting a wide array of crisp, delicious meals and snacks.