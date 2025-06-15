The Kitchen Appliance Chef Cat Cora Says She 'Can't Live Without'

Cat Cora is obsessed with her air fryer, telling Today she wouldn't be able to live without her Gourmia model. Why is she so devoted to the kitchen appliance? The celebrity chef explained her love for it comes from being able to make "guilt-free" comfort foods that are deliciously crunchy without needing to use lots of oil. "It's also quicker than baking and I have six kids, so efficiency is key," she added. Cora has used her air fryer to make all different kinds of dishes, from her own version of Outback Steakhouse's iconic Bloomin' Onion to tater tots made with zucchini. She's also used it to whip up steak fajitas and even donuts.

The compact yet powerful countertop appliance has become hugely popular since launching in the early 2010s, with many home chefs utilizing them to make legitimately crispy french fries, frozen dumplings, air fryer Parmesan chicken, and even veggie chips. Air fryers work like a convection oven, with a fan circulating hot air around the food at a rapid pace to produce an evenly crispy exterior. Compared to traditional deep frying, it's definitely a healthier option. While you may still need to use a little oil, there's no submerging of food in a pan full of it.