How To Prevent Sheet Pans From Warping In The Oven

You pull your sheet pan out of the oven, ready to roast some delicious gnocchi or make a yummy chicken sheet pan dinner, and suddenly, you hear a clang. It bends and twists with a loud pop like it's trying to break free from your oven rack. Yes, your sheet pan just warped. But why does that happen, and more importantly, how do you stop it?

First, here's the science. Sheet pans warp because of heat. When metal heats up quickly, it expands. But if the heat isn't spread out evenly (say one part of the pan is hotter than another), that metal expands at different rates. That uneven expansion causes the pan to flex or pop. Thinner, cheaper pans are especially guilty of this because they can't handle changes in temperature very well. Another big factor is empty space. When you roast a small amount of food on a big sheet pan, parts of the pan are left bare. Those spots get hotter than the areas under your food, so they expand more, which causes the pan to warp.

Now, if your pan has already succumbed to warping, don't stress over it too much. Mild warping isn't the end of the world. Once it cools, most pans will flatten back out naturally. However, if your pan is warped permanently and rocks when you try to use it, you might want to save it for messy jobs like catching drips in the oven, and not for baking.