Do You Ever Need To Replace Your Sheet Pan?

Sheet pans are often an underappreciated tool in the kitchen, and you can use them in so many creative ways. From roasting veggies and whipping up delicious sheet pan chicken dinners to organizing prepped ingredients and quickly cooling pasta salad, there's a lot a sheet pan can be used for. However, when you've been using the same pan for a while, you might start to wonder whether it's time to retire it for a brand-new one.

Fortunately, if you're happy with your current sheet pans, there's usually no reason you'd ever have to replace them unless they are somehow damaged or prone to warping. Warping can happen when the metal expands in the hot oven or when it's exposed to a rapid change in temperature, such as being doused in cold water when still hot. While warping is less of a problem for sturdier pans with rolled edges, it can still occur. The problem with warping is that it creates an uneven surface, which could cause food to cook slower or faster in some spots.

So, if your sheet pan is permanently warped or constantly warps in the oven, you might consider replacing it. However, if your pan has only darkened with age, this is actually a good thing, and you absolutely shouldn't toss it out!