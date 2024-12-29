Prevent Watery Iced Coffee Once And For All With A Metal Spoon Hack

To be clear, it doesn't keep the ice from melting entirely. But there is a perceptible difference in coffee strength and temperature just from popping a spoon in your glass. The spoon acts as a thermal conductor, transferring heat generated by excited electrons in the coffee toward the spoon and away from the less-conductive ice. Think of it as a straw sucking heat out of the drink and into the air.

Since the coffee is now a bit cooler, the remaining ice melts slower (and even more slowly as the drink continues to cool). Eventually, you'll have the same issue: watered-down coffee. But hopefully, the trick gives you a little extra time to enjoy your drink.

To make this little science hack work best, it must be a metal spoon — plastic and bamboo aren't conductive enough. If you can get your hands on a copper spoon, like the Yinox pure copper bar spoon on Amazon, it works even better. There's a reason electric wires are made from copper. But basically any metal spoon works. Things seem to work best if your spoon is already sitting nested in the ice rather than inserting the spoon post-pour. Finally, use a stronger coffee like espresso for even better results. That leaves some room for dilution. Better yet, use your leftover coffee for a hack that prevents diluted drinks: coffee ice cubes.