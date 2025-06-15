The Worst Colors To Paint Your Home If You Live In A Warm Climate

A warm, sunny day is a simple pleasure more common in some places than others. Depending on the exterior color of your home, those days can feel even warmer. Whether you're looking for a more pleasing exterior aesthetic or to increase your home value, know that darker colors such as black, brown, navy, and other deep blue shades are less than ideal as an exterior color choice for homes in warmer climates.

In terms of dark paint thermal dynamics, paint has what's called a Light Reflectance Value (LRV) that measures how much light a color reflects. Paints with low LRV, which are the aforementioned dark colors prone to sunlight absorption, can absorb up to 90% sunlight. In contrast, most of the heat generated from sunlight is reflected with light-colored surfaces.

Even worse, dark paints with low LRV tend to fade over time, leading to a worn, damaged look that requires regular upkeep. Constant exposure from the sun's UV radiation will break down paint pigments, causing deterioration even in more vibrant colors. In short, paint colors with an LRV between 60 and 100 will reflect significantly more sunlight than lower valued colors.

The exact amount of heat generated by the dark colors is unclear. However, it is enough of a difference to affect more than just aesthetics and comfort. Your home's value can be negatively impacted from the exterior paint choice, not to mention your utility bills.