The Rule You Should Know For Cooking Fish Fillets In Oil
From the warm, crispy, salty exterior to the deliciously flaky fillet inside, biting into a perfectly fried piece of fish is super-satisfying. So, Chowhound reached out to Katie Lee Biegel, FultonFishMarket.com's culinary curator, to get her exclusive tips on the best way to cook fish fillets in oil. Removing any water from the fish before frying is key, according to Biegel: Excess water can cool the oil, and super-hot oil is key for getting the crispy sear you're looking for. "It's important to make sure the fish is dry," says Biegel. "Pat it dry with a paper towel first and be sure to get that surface moisture off."
If you're using marinated fish, set the uncooked fish on a wire rack with a plate or piece of foil underneath to let the excess marinade drip off the fish before patting it dry. To help your fish dry even further, place the paper-towel-dried fillets in the refrigerator for about an hour, then pat them dry one more time before you place them into your super-hot oil. Lastly, the most important step you need to take before you start cooking your fish is ensuring your pan is ready to sizzle.
More tips for pan-frying seafood
While ensuring your fish is totally dry is key, there are a few more steps to take when cooking fish in oil to ensure you get a perfect sear — not an oily, rubbery piece of seafood. First, consider the type of pan you're using. Frying in a cast iron or stainless steel pan is crucial to creating delicious results. Also, make sure your oil is hot enough (trying to cook in a cool pan is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when cooking fish). "You want it to sizzle when it hits the pan," says Katie Lee Biegel.
She also says it's important not to overcrowd the skillet — doing so can lower the temperature of the oil, which can lead to longer cooking times and super-oily fish. Biegel recommends stepping away from the spatula for a few minutes once you hear the sizzle of the fish hitting the oil: "Resist the urge to move the fish too much. Let it develop that golden crust. That's where all the flavor is!"