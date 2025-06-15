The Rule You Should Know For Cooking Fish Fillets In Oil

From the warm, crispy, salty exterior to the deliciously flaky fillet inside, biting into a perfectly fried piece of fish is super-satisfying. So, Chowhound reached out to Katie Lee Biegel, FultonFishMarket.com's culinary curator, to get her exclusive tips on the best way to cook fish fillets in oil. Removing any water from the fish before frying is key, according to Biegel: Excess water can cool the oil, and super-hot oil is key for getting the crispy sear you're looking for. "It's important to make sure the fish is dry," says Biegel. "Pat it dry with a paper towel first and be sure to get that surface moisture off."

If you're using marinated fish, set the uncooked fish on a wire rack with a plate or piece of foil underneath to let the excess marinade drip off the fish before patting it dry. To help your fish dry even further, place the paper-towel-dried fillets in the refrigerator for about an hour, then pat them dry one more time before you place them into your super-hot oil. Lastly, the most important step you need to take before you start cooking your fish is ensuring your pan is ready to sizzle.