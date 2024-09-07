For The Crispiest Fried Fish, Choosing The Right Pan Is Crucial

Fish is a delightful protein option, offering flavorful and tender flesh that's easy to complement with a range of ingredients. Not to mention it's nutritionally dense, high in omega-3 fatty acids, and low in saturated fat — and so eating fish twice a week is absolutely okay. Easy to see why it's the perfect weekday dinner candidate, leaving only one minor complication: cooking the fish.

Especially when frying a skin-on filet, preparing the food might feel intimidating — burnt skin and mushy flesh can put anyone off. So turn your attention to which pan you're using — it'll make a crucial difference. Throw the exact same fish onto a nonstick as opposed to a cast iron or stainless steel, and you'll get totally different results. You'll want to stick to the latter, more heat-ready pans, to get that oil temperature hot enough for when the fish hits the pan.

In fact, placing the filet onto a cool vessel is one of the big mistakes to avoid when cooking fish. So get your best pan ready, and you'll be well on your way to integrating crispy fried fish into your dinner rotation.