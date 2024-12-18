The Important Step You Need To Take Before Your Fish Touches The Frying Pan

So, you've scoured the market to select the perfect fresh filet, and asked your local fishmonger to descale your catch to ensure the entire fish is well-cooked. You've planned out a fish feast, so you don't want your dinner flailing. The tiniest adjustments to the seafood preparation process can make or break the whole ordeal.

A nautical meal is basically doomed if you place your fish directly into a cool pan. To serve a successful stovetop smorgasbord, let your frying pan get good and hot. Waiting for the pan to heat with the meat already sitting in a tepid cooking dish will lead to unevenly cooked fish. Crispy, flavorful fish skin is a delicacy, but if the surface of your cookware isn't hot enough, the outside of the fish will cook much faster than the interior, leaving you with a tough, burnt outer layer and an undercooked or even raw inside. Eggs and meat need also a little time before meeting the stovetop, so it's a great rule of thumb to keep in mind when cooking. Additionally, after you've heated the pan, you should also allow your cooking oil to warm up as well before dropping the fish in.