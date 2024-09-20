How To Change The Color Of Your Blueberry Baked Goods

For many home bakers, the pleasure of baking derives from its precise nature. With meticulous ingredient lists, exact measurements, and controlled temperatures, we truly have exceptional baked goods down to a science. Blueberries, on the other hand, have been the finicky bane of many a baker's existence. They tend to sink, bleed, burst, and change colors as they bake, keeping our picture-perfect visions just out of reach.

Advertisement

The good news is that the same naturally occurring chemical that causes our confectionery woes can become a force for good — once you understand the science. Anthocyanins are pigment molecules found in plant cells (via Britannica). We have them to thank for some of our most brightly hued fruits and vegetables like raspberries, currants, cherries, rhubarb, and, of course, blueberries. Controlling the resulting color of this chemical compound when heat is applied comes down to one factor: pH.

By adjusting the pH level of your anthocyanin-rich ingredients, you can not only temper the most temperamental foods but have even more fun with a wider array of colors. The lower the pH, or the more acidic the anthocyanin-laden food, the redder the hue. As the pH increases, becoming less acidic and more basic, the pigment shifts to purple, then blue, then green, and finally yellow. Now that you know the formula, you can experiment to your heart's content.

Advertisement