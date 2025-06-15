The US State That Quietly Produces The Most Honey

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Honey is a staple in grocery stores across the United States. The sweet, syrupy product has plenty of uses. Among them, honey can be added to lemonade or used to glaze meats and veggies. With the ingredient in such high demand, where is it all coming from? Every state in the nation produces honey, but one in the upper Midwest outshines all the others in terms of output: North Dakota. It's the top U.S. producer of honey, and has been for over two decades, starting in 2003.

Other honey-producing states are nowhere close to matching North Dakota's numbers. As of 2023, the state produced over 38 million pounds of honey — over double the amount of honey of the second and third honey-producing states combined (South Dakota with 18 million pounds, and California with more than 13.5 million pounds, respectively). North Dakota doesn't just rank No. 1 in the American honey industry, though – it's also the state that consumes the most beer in the United States.