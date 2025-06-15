These Costco Ice Cream Sandwiches Might Be Worth A Trip To Canada
Sometimes, all it takes is one tasty excuse to cross the border. Sure, there are many reasons to drive to Canada, like a nail-biting hockey game, the fascinating UNESCO World Heritage Site in Banff, or the dreamy northern lights during winter or fall. However, hidden in plain sight are delicious gems you'd want to travel miles for. For instance, Canada has Costco food court items that would make any American green with envy and wish that their local Costcos would step up their game. One particular dessert that would entice you to fill up the tank and plan your trip to the north is Leclerc's Celebration ice cream sandwich. A bit reminiscent of ridiculously good s'mores, this newly viral favorite features a plain biscuit on one side, a delicious square of milk chocolate glued onto the biscuit on the other, and a creamy vanilla ice cream center. The butter cookies — also being sold separately — are definitely the star. They infuse a velvety flavor into plain ol' vanilla, proving that subtle and exciting are the perfect tandem.
Worth $19.99 CAD (around $15 USD), each box comes with 20 decadent pieces of creamy goodness, but a single piece is small enough that you could eat a few in one sitting. It's a bit of an advantage, actually, since they're kind of quick to melt. Several folks have spotted them at Costcos in Still Creek, Orillia, and Merivale, so you might need to hop on an adventurous road trip for a box.
Other items in Costco Canada that might not be available in the US
The allure of traveling for a new ice cream sandwich on the market is indeed tempting — and crazy — but fortunately, Canada is practically America's next-door neighbor. So, while you're at it, you might as well explore other unique Canadian Costco finds during your visit. Aside from the food court, where you can order yourself a poutine, Canada's most famous dish, you'd want to head over to the bakery section.
The Chocolate Lover's cookies and the apple turnovers are quite popular. The croissants have gained a loyal following, too, but Costco in America also has them, as well as other places, so it's best to skip those. If you're into that, though, the airy texture and the soft and velvety filling of the pecan butter tarts from Grandmothers Bake Shoppe are worth the swap. Meanwhile, for a travel souvenir to share with your friends, nothing says that you've been to Canada like a box of Nanaimo bars — a tasteful mix of graham crumbs, custard, and milk chocolate. That said, ketchup-flavored Lay's chips are enough to send the message.
While you can find Lay's ketchup popping up in several local stores from time to time, the Canada-exclusive flavor continues to be a rare sight in America. Much like the Celebration ice cream sandwich, we hope to see them hit the local Costcos soon. In the meantime, a trip to Canada is in order.