These Costco Ice Cream Sandwiches Might Be Worth A Trip To Canada

Sometimes, all it takes is one tasty excuse to cross the border. Sure, there are many reasons to drive to Canada, like a nail-biting hockey game, the fascinating UNESCO World Heritage Site in Banff, or the dreamy northern lights during winter or fall. However, hidden in plain sight are delicious gems you'd want to travel miles for. For instance, Canada has Costco food court items that would make any American green with envy and wish that their local Costcos would step up their game. One particular dessert that would entice you to fill up the tank and plan your trip to the north is Leclerc's Celebration ice cream sandwich. A bit reminiscent of ridiculously good s'mores, this newly viral favorite features a plain biscuit on one side, a delicious square of milk chocolate glued onto the biscuit on the other, and a creamy vanilla ice cream center. The butter cookies — also being sold separately — are definitely the star. They infuse a velvety flavor into plain ol' vanilla, proving that subtle and exciting are the perfect tandem.

Worth $19.99 CAD (around $15 USD), each box comes with 20 decadent pieces of creamy goodness, but a single piece is small enough that you could eat a few in one sitting. It's a bit of an advantage, actually, since they're kind of quick to melt. Several folks have spotted them at Costcos in Still Creek, Orillia, and Merivale, so you might need to hop on an adventurous road trip for a box.