This Unique Restaurant In Washington Lets You Eat Like It's The Year 1376

Diners are increasingly not only looking to dine out, but be transported with immersive dining experiences. There's no shortage of so-tacky-they're-fun themed dining chains across the United States, but for one truly unique experience, how about dining like it's 1376? That's no typo; one restaurant is transporting its diners to this special year of the Middle Ages, and you only need to journey to Carnation, Washington.

This rural town is the perhaps unlikely home of Camlann Medieval Village's Ye Bors Hede Inne, which takes its visitors back in time — way back — with a meal befitting a member of the medieval noble class. Ye Bors Hede Inne is the restaurant portion of Camlann Medieval Village, a large living history museum complete with the fixings of a 14th century village — including living history actors demonstrating blacksmithing, candle-making, and more.

According to Ye Bors Hede Inne, people fortunate enough to visit this time capsule can expect to dine on "sumptuous platters of fresh food, prepared from authentic 14th century recipes." In case you're not well-versed in medieval cookery, this could include a pork, chicken, and cranberry "fenberry pye," chicken in a cinnamon-and-almond sauce called "sanc dragon," and "blamanger" (a vegetarian dish of rice, fava beans, and spices). To drink? You can't find modern sodas here — expect of-the-era mead, ale, or juice.