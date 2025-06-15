This Unique Restaurant In Washington Lets You Eat Like It's The Year 1376
Diners are increasingly not only looking to dine out, but be transported with immersive dining experiences. There's no shortage of so-tacky-they're-fun themed dining chains across the United States, but for one truly unique experience, how about dining like it's 1376? That's no typo; one restaurant is transporting its diners to this special year of the Middle Ages, and you only need to journey to Carnation, Washington.
This rural town is the perhaps unlikely home of Camlann Medieval Village's Ye Bors Hede Inne, which takes its visitors back in time — way back — with a meal befitting a member of the medieval noble class. Ye Bors Hede Inne is the restaurant portion of Camlann Medieval Village, a large living history museum complete with the fixings of a 14th century village — including living history actors demonstrating blacksmithing, candle-making, and more.
According to Ye Bors Hede Inne, people fortunate enough to visit this time capsule can expect to dine on "sumptuous platters of fresh food, prepared from authentic 14th century recipes." In case you're not well-versed in medieval cookery, this could include a pork, chicken, and cranberry "fenberry pye," chicken in a cinnamon-and-almond sauce called "sanc dragon," and "blamanger" (a vegetarian dish of rice, fava beans, and spices). To drink? You can't find modern sodas here — expect of-the-era mead, ale, or juice.
Plan accordingly for this immersive meal
Wacky and a little kitschy? Perhaps. Memorable and very much worth a visit? Also yes! Both things can be true, plus camp is arguably most of the appeal for any themed restaurant — be it a certain UFO-shaped McDonald's, a hobbit-themed Texas restaurant, or a trip to the 14th century. Booking a reservation at Camlann Medieval Village's Ye Bors Hede Inne should be high on your list of to-dos if you find yourself in the area, especially for avid historians or people particularly enthralled by all things Middle Ages. The restaurant's website — itself on-theme with a medieval tapestry appearance — paints a picture of the fully immersive dining experience, where you dine on that day's fare (exact menu items rotate) in a softly lit medieval hall.
If you're dining like it's 1376, be prepared to check certain modern privileges at the door — literally. No phones or cameras are permitted, and only cash or checks are accepted as payment. The restaurant also advises caution for infants and young children because of the included live show (music and minstrel entertainment) while you enjoy dining on period-appropriate hearty victuals. Last but not least, if you plan to accept this time travel invite, plan accordingly; the restaurant is only open Friday through Sunday for limited hours each evening and dinner reservations are required 24 hours ahead of time.