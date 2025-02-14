One Of David Chang's Favorite Desserts Starts With A Famous Doughnut Brand

People can't get enough of celebrity chef David Chang. Fans are clamoring to try his tips and tricks out, as well as his best-loved dishes. From Chang's favorite home cooked meal to the chef's recommendation for the best canned tuna, he has shared so much deliciousness with the world.

More recently, he shared one of his favorite desserts with the world, which has an unlikely sweet treat in it as a base ingredient: Krispy Kreme donuts. The donuts are pan fried then placed over melted ice-cream and cereal milk. Top it all off with even more ice cream and the dessert is complete.

What's great about this dessert is its simplicity, plus the ingredients are all easy to find and assemble. Chang's recipe does include a specific ice-cream brand, but it isn't necessary. Krispy Kreme donuts remain at the center of this dessert, so it does not matter if you make the milk and ice-cream at home or just buy these items at your local grocery store.