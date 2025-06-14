This Bar Cart Staple Is Bobby Flay's Hack For Perfectly Pickled Onions
Pickled onions have oodles of uses in the kitchen, and once you have a batch chilling in the refrigerator, you'll start inventing new ways to eat them almost every day. They're also so easy to make that it can feel a little goofy buying a jar at the supermarket. But that doesn't mean that there isn't room for a little entry-level innovation. And celebrity chef Bobby Flay's pickling trick whips up onions faster and literally more colorfully than most.
Grenadine, that sweet syrup that most folks associate with cherry but that's actually pomegranate derived, is critical to Flay's pickled onion success. "Why grenadine?" he asks in a Food Network clip posted on X. "It's red, and it's sweet," he answers. Okay, Bobby Flay! The repeat TV host and restaurant owner further explains that the grenadine's color zhuzhes up the red onion's own hue, and that its sugar balances the required vinegar's tartness for a balanced finish. The liquid duo brew quickly comes to a boil in a saucepan on the stove before it's removed and poured over a bowl of thinly sliced onions to fully saturate the alliums. Flay then shocks the mix with ice cubes to keep the veg from cooking and leaves it all to actually pickle for at least half an hour. Longer is better, and you should keep them in the refrigerator while the pickling science works its magic. They'll last there for a couple of weeks.
The best uses for Flay's quickly pickled onions
Bobby Flay's grenadine-infused red onions also appear in a guacamole recipe he shared with Today, and they'd also give some nice little tart crunch to the smashed avocado preparation of your preference. If that guac is accompanying taco night, they're great on those, too, regardless of your protein choice. A less colorful, grenadine-free pickled onion variety also laces Flay's Texas-style potato salad, but we won't tell if you swap it with the sweeter kind.
Pickled red onions are also a tasty, budget-friendly way to upgrade frozen pizzas. You can toss a handful right on top before or after baking, depending on your desired effect. The same goes for practically any salad, and pickled onions are particularly well suited to Southwestern blends that incorporate complementary ingredients like bright corn, creamy pepper jack cheese, avocado, and even crunchier tortilla strips. Pickled red onions are also an obvious choice for a fresh, zippy burger topping.