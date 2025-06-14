This Bar Cart Staple Is Bobby Flay's Hack For Perfectly Pickled Onions

Pickled onions have oodles of uses in the kitchen, and once you have a batch chilling in the refrigerator, you'll start inventing new ways to eat them almost every day. They're also so easy to make that it can feel a little goofy buying a jar at the supermarket. But that doesn't mean that there isn't room for a little entry-level innovation. And celebrity chef Bobby Flay's pickling trick whips up onions faster and literally more colorfully than most.

Grenadine, that sweet syrup that most folks associate with cherry but that's actually pomegranate derived, is critical to Flay's pickled onion success. "Why grenadine?" he asks in a Food Network clip posted on X. "It's red, and it's sweet," he answers. Okay, Bobby Flay! The repeat TV host and restaurant owner further explains that the grenadine's color zhuzhes up the red onion's own hue, and that its sugar balances the required vinegar's tartness for a balanced finish. The liquid duo brew quickly comes to a boil in a saucepan on the stove before it's removed and poured over a bowl of thinly sliced onions to fully saturate the alliums. Flay then shocks the mix with ice cubes to keep the veg from cooking and leaves it all to actually pickle for at least half an hour. Longer is better, and you should keep them in the refrigerator while the pickling science works its magic. They'll last there for a couple of weeks.