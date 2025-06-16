How To Freeze Potatoes The Right Way (And Why Most People Get It Wrong)

We're willing to bet that most of you have, at one time or another, left a bag of potatoes in your store cupboard for a little too long. There are always a few stragglers that get left behind, destined for the trash can. The more waste-conscious among you might have tried freezing those leftover spuds — and if you left them raw or whole, you probably ended up with a grainy, mushy mess. But the truth is, you can freeze potatoes — if you do it the right way. With a few quick prep steps, you can upgrade your freezing game and never let potatoes go to waste again.

Most people freeze potatoes raw, and that's where they go wrong. Spuds have a high water content, and when frozen, that water turns into ice, which expands, rupturing the cell walls of the potato and ruining its texture. As those walls burst, they release enzymes that cause browning and leave behind a sad, soggy consistency. The fix? Blanching. Cook them first with a quick bath in boiling water, then transfer them straight into an ice bath. Dry thoroughly, spread them on a tray, cover, and freeze.