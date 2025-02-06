Don't Toss Your Leftover Fries, Repurpose Them Into A Breakfast Hash Instead

There's nothing quite as satisfying as fresh, hot, salty french fries. And there may be nothing quite as disappointing as discovering that they've become soggy, sad leftover spuds. Fortunately, there's a use for these past-their-prime potatoes — whether they're shoestrings, wedges, waffles, or steak fries — that will be a welcome addition to your breakfast table, or really any other mealtime. Simply turn them into a crave-worthy, versatile, and easy-to-prepare breakfast hash.

The first step is to revive your fries. You can easily do this in a cast iron skillet with a bit of oil (or fat rendered from bacon, duck, or sausage). It only takes a few minutes — you'll want them in contact with the hot surface just long enough to crisp up and heat through. When you make your hash, you can keep your fries intact or chop them into smaller bits the way you might with standard potatoes. Not only does this restore the spuds to their iconically crispy former selves, but you have the opportunity to customize them when turning them into a totally new dish.