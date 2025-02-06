Don't Toss Your Leftover Fries, Repurpose Them Into A Breakfast Hash Instead
There's nothing quite as satisfying as fresh, hot, salty french fries. And there may be nothing quite as disappointing as discovering that they've become soggy, sad leftover spuds. Fortunately, there's a use for these past-their-prime potatoes — whether they're shoestrings, wedges, waffles, or steak fries — that will be a welcome addition to your breakfast table, or really any other mealtime. Simply turn them into a crave-worthy, versatile, and easy-to-prepare breakfast hash.
The first step is to revive your fries. You can easily do this in a cast iron skillet with a bit of oil (or fat rendered from bacon, duck, or sausage). It only takes a few minutes — you'll want them in contact with the hot surface just long enough to crisp up and heat through. When you make your hash, you can keep your fries intact or chop them into smaller bits the way you might with standard potatoes. Not only does this restore the spuds to their iconically crispy former selves, but you have the opportunity to customize them when turning them into a totally new dish.
Giving your fry hash a flavor boost
Flavor-wise, you can take this opportunity to really play to the potato's strengths — which is, in part, that they're fairly neutral and can be the ideal blank canvas to satisfy your creativity and cravings. Adding sautéed garlic, bell peppers, and onions will give you a classic diner-style hash flavor profile, and you can melt some cheese into the mix, too, like a shredded cheddar, a crumbly goat, or a funky blue. Herbs like basil, rosemary, and chives work well to infuse the dish with fresh flavor, as do spices from salt and pepper to smoky ancho chile powder, sweet paprika, or warming clove and cinnamon (especially if you're using leftover sweet potato fries). For an added kick, a bit of hot sauce is a nice complement.
You can serve this hash as a side dish, or use your fries to form the foundation of a more substantial meal like a breakfast skillet or a casserole baked with bacon and an egg, milk, and sour cream mixture. Topping your hash with fried eggs will add a rich, savory element. You can even toss in a little truffle oil to elevate your french fry hash if you're feeling fancy. Whether you have a pile of the best or worst fast food fries or legitimately crispy homemade fries, this easy process will transform your leftovers into something new and just as satisfying.