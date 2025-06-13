Fried Chicken Gets A Fiery Twist With A Boozy Glaze You'll Never Forget

It seems like there are as many ways to improve fried chicken as there are people who love it. But one surefire way to elevate it is by adding a sweet and spicy whiskey glaze. The spicy, boozy touch isn't all for show. It imparts a mouthwatering essence that intensifies the flavor of an already irresistibly juicy, temptingly crisp fried chicken.

The complex flavor of a quality whiskey adds nuance to any recipe and provides intriguing layers to uncover with every bite. But the secret is in the hot sauce. It adds a layer of flavor that reflects the ingredients in a typical Southern-fried marinade. And it couldn't be easier to make.

You just need hot sauce, honey, and whiskey to create a sweet and fiery glaze to coat your chicken with once it's done frying. To achieve the perfect balance of boozy and sweet, use a 2-to-1 whiskey-to-honey ratio and add hot sauce according to your preferred level of spice. While we appreciate complexity, it doesn't hurt to try something simple and be rewarded with something delicious and intricate in taste.