Fried Chicken Gets A Fiery Twist With A Boozy Glaze You'll Never Forget
It seems like there are as many ways to improve fried chicken as there are people who love it. But one surefire way to elevate it is by adding a sweet and spicy whiskey glaze. The spicy, boozy touch isn't all for show. It imparts a mouthwatering essence that intensifies the flavor of an already irresistibly juicy, temptingly crisp fried chicken.
The complex flavor of a quality whiskey adds nuance to any recipe and provides intriguing layers to uncover with every bite. But the secret is in the hot sauce. It adds a layer of flavor that reflects the ingredients in a typical Southern-fried marinade. And it couldn't be easier to make.
You just need hot sauce, honey, and whiskey to create a sweet and fiery glaze to coat your chicken with once it's done frying. To achieve the perfect balance of boozy and sweet, use a 2-to-1 whiskey-to-honey ratio and add hot sauce according to your preferred level of spice. While we appreciate complexity, it doesn't hurt to try something simple and be rewarded with something delicious and intricate in taste.
Choosing the right whiskey and hot sauce
When putting together your sauce, you can use whatever you have on hand. If you have options, a honey-flavored whiskey is perfectly on theme, but any whiskey or bourbon with hints of sweetness will do. Bourbon and spicy food can be a disastrous pairing for people who are sensitive to heat, so choosing something with caramel or fruity notes helps mellow the spice.
When it comes to choosing a hot sauce, many home cooks love Tabasco for its acidity and complexity, which will make your chicken glaze even more flavorful. But Louisiana, Frank's Red Hot, and Tapatío are also good choices. You can even add cayenne pepper to amp up the heat.
To make it all come together, bring it to a simmer to concentrate the flavors. You should also have a slurry of cornstarch and water in a separate bowl, which you can add once it comes to a simmer to thicken the whole mixture so it clings to the chicken when you toss it. You might be tempted to pair your food with bourbon or whiskey, but pairing spicy food with an ice-cold beer is a well-worn tradition.