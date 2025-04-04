Why Bourbon And Spicy Food Are A Disastrous Pairing

Compared to other spirits, bourbon whiskey is known for tasting somewhat sweet, with caramel notes surrounding all of the oak and earthy flavors the spirit absorbs from the casks it's aged in. This means that, on paper, you would think bourbon makes a great pairing with a plate of spicy buffalo wings, because sweet and spicy is considered a classic pairing of opposite flavors which come together well. In practice, however, hard spirits like bourbon don't pair especially well with spicy dishes.

This is partly because spicy foods and alcohol are both considered irritants for your mouth. On their own, either can be a pleasant burn, which allows for interesting play with flavor combinations. Together, it can create such a burn that it overpowers the caramel, vanilla flavor of the bourbon. It's similar to the one mistake to avoid when pairing wine with spicy food, which involves using high-alcohol wine. As an alternative, you might try a lager or a lighter ale if you're open to beer. A slightly sweet ale can be the perfect ale for balancing the heat of spicy dishes, while a more alcoholic beer like an India Pale Ale (IPA) will run into similar problems as bourbon. Some people enjoy it, though.