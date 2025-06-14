How To Turn A Standard Mason Jar Into A 1950s Diner-Inspired Sugar Pourer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone on the hipster side of Pinterest in the mid-2010s is likely well-acquainted with the humble Mason jar's transition from utilitarian kitchen staple to a way of life. From rustic chic vessels for holding Insta-worthy cocktails to charming vases, succulent planters, and the ever-popular soap dispenser, Mason jars held our focus for nearly half a decade. Mason jars are central to many clever food prep hacks even now, along with offering an inexpensive-yet-attractive way to display some items, such as seasonings and even ordinary sugar.

Whether you've switched to Sugar in the Raw or still use the classic stuff, the question is how to store it while keeping it accessible for daily use. The bag it comes in isn't great for longterm storage since it can't easily be resealed, letting in moisture and even pests if you're really unlucky. Glass is better because it's nonporous, protecting your sugar from moisture and critters alike — something diner owners have known since the 1950s.

We're all familiar with the columnar sugar dispensers featuring clever, dome-shaped caps with a tiny flap to dispense just the right amount of sweet stuff. The good news is you can recreate these vessels at home with nothing more than a spare Mason jar and the right kind of cap. This hack lets you store your sugar properly while still keeping it easily accessible for morning coffee, oatmeal, a comforting cup of afternoon tea, or even toast with cinnamon and butter.