You Can Save Apple Seeds To Grow Your Own Tree, But Here's Why You Might Not Want To

Who doesn't want an apple orchard outside their door, showering the lawn with spring flowers and autumn fruit? If you love to fill your outside space with plants that provide food and beauty, you've probably thought about growing an apple tree or two. The thought may strike you as you whip up a homemade apple pie (with a touch of sour cream) or chomp on some apple slices with peanut butter: Can I just germinate seeds from an apple and grow them into a tree?

The short answer is yes, you can grow apples from seed. If you successfully germinate and look after the plant, it'll grow and produce fruit (most likely), but there's one big caveat. The apples on a tree grown from a seed could be pretty gross. They might be mealy, too small, too sour, or simply flavorless. If you do manage to get beautiful, delicious apples from seed on your first shot at it, you're lucky, especially if you don't have any prior knowledge of growing apple trees.

It doesn't matter if you choose the perfect store-bought apple to snatch a seed from, or pick one from your neighbor's backyard. The apples from that tree will not be the same as the apple from which you retrieved the seeds. There isn't much you can do about it, either. The problem lies with the way apple trees reproduce.