It's Actually Easy To Buy Alligator Meat. Here's How To Use It
To some, the idea of eating alligator meat is akin to something Bear Grylls might impose on his celebrity guests on "Running Wild." You may even wonder whether or not it is even legal to eat the reptiles, especially since they were once on the endangered species list. The answer is yes, unlike other meats that are banned in the United States, alligator meat is legal and is surprisingly easy to buy and prepare. And if you're wondering: Yes, it does sort of taste like chicken.
Alligator meat largely comes from alligator farms, which breed the reptiles primarily for their skins and sell the meat as a secondary source of income. Hunting them is also legal — the species came off the endangered list in 1987 — and primarily happens in southeastern states like Louisiana and Florida, where they are most prevalent. The meat is considered to be mild, versatile, and nutritious, with most cuts coming from the tail, jaw, and ribs. You can buy it directly from the farms, from online sellers specializing in wild game and seafood, and at select supermarkets and specialty stores. Like Rocky Mountain oysters (which are actually not oysters at all but bull's testicles), you can also buy various forms of alligator, such as the tail meat, on Amazon.
Tastes like chicken
Those who cook and eat alligator say its taste and texture is similar to that of pork or dark meat chicken with some fishiness to it. Interestingly, the Catholic Church classifies alligator meat as fish, so it can be eaten on Fridays during Lent. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, which published "The Alligator Cookbook," says the meat can easily be used as a substitute for any recipe calling for veal, chicken, and most seafood. Throughout the state, you'll see alligator featured in Cajun- or Creole-style dishes, two of the cuisines for which Louisiana is most well known. It is served blackened or fried, cooked into stews and gumbo, and made into sausages and jerky. In Florida, Chef Kenny Gilbert of Jacksonville says ribs are the way to go. He makes them the same way he would pork ribs, rubbing them in Cajun spices before smoking them.
Alligator meat has a similar nutritional profile to fish. It is low in fat (particularly saturated), high in mono and polyunsaturated fatty acids, and a good source of omega-3 fatty acids. In some ways, it's even healthier than chicken.