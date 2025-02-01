It's Actually Easy To Buy Alligator Meat. Here's How To Use It

To some, the idea of eating alligator meat is akin to something Bear Grylls might impose on his celebrity guests on "Running Wild." You may even wonder whether or not it is even legal to eat the reptiles, especially since they were once on the endangered species list. The answer is yes, unlike other meats that are banned in the United States, alligator meat is legal and is surprisingly easy to buy and prepare. And if you're wondering: Yes, it does sort of taste like chicken.

Alligator meat largely comes from alligator farms, which breed the reptiles primarily for their skins and sell the meat as a secondary source of income. Hunting them is also legal — the species came off the endangered list in 1987 — and primarily happens in southeastern states like Louisiana and Florida, where they are most prevalent. The meat is considered to be mild, versatile, and nutritious, with most cuts coming from the tail, jaw, and ribs. You can buy it directly from the farms, from online sellers specializing in wild game and seafood, and at select supermarkets and specialty stores. Like Rocky Mountain oysters (which are actually not oysters at all but bull's testicles), you can also buy various forms of alligator, such as the tail meat, on Amazon.