This 4-Ingredient Coffee Whipped Cream Is The Perfect Finishing Touch For Your Drinks And Desserts

Adding whipped cream to coffee is a great way to bring the sweet to your morning cup of Joe. Starbucks has the technique practically down to a science with some of its most popular drinks including a dollop. In fact, some swear by keeping frozen whipped cream in the freezer to add a creamy cooling effect to coffee or hot cocoa. It's all just proof that coffee and the sweetness of whipped cream go hand in hand; combining the two into one flavorful whipped topping is kind of a no-brainer.

You're pretty limited when it comes to flavors of whipped cream you can buy from the grocery store — strawberry might be as daring as you can find in most places. If you want to experiment with coffee-flavored whipped cream, you need to make it yourself. Luckily, it only requires four basic ingredients you can simply keep on hand for whipping up batches in no time: Heavy whipping cream, confectioner's sugar, baking cocoa, and granulated instant coffee or espresso powder. The granules dissolve while you whip the cream with the sugar if you go the instant coffee route, ensuring a smooth and creamy confection that adds a sweet touch to your favorite deserts, snacks, and beverages.