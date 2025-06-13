This 4-Ingredient Coffee Whipped Cream Is The Perfect Finishing Touch For Your Drinks And Desserts
Adding whipped cream to coffee is a great way to bring the sweet to your morning cup of Joe. Starbucks has the technique practically down to a science with some of its most popular drinks including a dollop. In fact, some swear by keeping frozen whipped cream in the freezer to add a creamy cooling effect to coffee or hot cocoa. It's all just proof that coffee and the sweetness of whipped cream go hand in hand; combining the two into one flavorful whipped topping is kind of a no-brainer.
You're pretty limited when it comes to flavors of whipped cream you can buy from the grocery store — strawberry might be as daring as you can find in most places. If you want to experiment with coffee-flavored whipped cream, you need to make it yourself. Luckily, it only requires four basic ingredients you can simply keep on hand for whipping up batches in no time: Heavy whipping cream, confectioner's sugar, baking cocoa, and granulated instant coffee or espresso powder. The granules dissolve while you whip the cream with the sugar if you go the instant coffee route, ensuring a smooth and creamy confection that adds a sweet touch to your favorite deserts, snacks, and beverages.
Tips for using coffee whipped cream
Once you've made a delicious batch of coffee-flavored whipped cream, the real fun starts: Finding creative ways to pair it with sweets and beverages. When you want something sweet and crunchy on a hot day, dip your cookies or biscotti in it to recreate the experience of dipping them in hot coffee — you get the same flavors without having to drink a hot beverage on a warm day. In the midst of summer heat, add a dollop of coffee whipped cream to homemade ice cream (which you don't even need an ice cream machine to make); it pairs beautifully with a variety of flavors, from basic chocolate or vanilla to something nutty and creamy, such as butter pecan.
On a cold and wintery night, coffee whipped cream is an ideal topping for a rich and creamy cup of cocoa. Whether you whip up a cup of American hot chocolate or Mexican hot chocolate, the combination of coffee and chocolate creates a beautiful mocha flavor that warms you and impresses your taste buds. As good as this whipped cream is, it doesn't take much to elevate your sweets and beverages. While there are endless ways to use it, you don't have to worry about finishing it all at once: It doesn't keep for too long, but you can store it in the fridge for two to three days as long as you keep it sealed in an airtight container.