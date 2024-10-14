Freeze Whipped Cream For The Ultimate Coffee Topping
Listen up iced coffee fiends and cold brew connoisseurs. We're spreading the word on a simple but exceptional idea to elevate your coffee game: frozen whipped cream. Of course there are Frappuccinos and frappés where coffee, whipped cream, and ice are blended together, but have you ever considered the magical effect a frozen dollop of whipped cream can have on your coffee?
The dreamy swirl melts ever so slowly into iced coffee, giving you a hint of creaminess and a touch of sweetness while your ice stays solidly intact. You're already in a race against the clock with iced coffee so a frozen creamer can keep your brew chilly without watering it down.
If you're a hot coffee (or hot cocoa) drinker, frozen whipped cream can also find a place in your afternoon pick-me-up routine. A dollop of frozen whipped cream will cool down your piping hot cup while gradually releasing its creamy consistency. Frozen whipped cream is a quick-cooling solution that won't take your mugful past perfectly warm drinkability.
How to make frozen whipped cream
The principles here are pretty simple: Dollop small mounds of whipped cream onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and freeze for several hours. You can then transfer your frozen dollops to a freezer bag for easy storage. This method works with fresh whipped cream, canned whipped cream, and even Cool Whip, although its most practical application might be as a storage solution for leftover whipped cream. Be sure to try it out when you have a mountain of leftovers from a holiday party and you don't want your expertly whipped cream to go to waste.
If you'd like to give frozen whipped cream a try and have time for a more elegant preparation, whip up a batch of whipped cream and add it to a piping bag with a star tip, then pipe perfectly sized swirls onto a sheet and repeat the freezing process. You'll dazzle your friends and house guests when you add meringue-shaped mounds to their after-dinner coffees. You can even add frozen whipped cream to desserts like ice cream or no-bake pies.
You needn't keep your frozen whipped cream simple, either. Add cocoa powder, espresso powder, cinnamon, or vanilla before freezing to amp up your whipped cream's flavor. If you're pressed for time and need your whipped cream to freeze more quickly, try the cold whisk technique. By freezing your whisk and your bowl before adding and whipping your ingredients, you can start the chilling process as you prep.