NEPA Pizza Styles: The Difference Between Old Forge And Sicilian

When plotting a pizza pilgrimage around America, New York would be your first stop. However, you'd probably also visit Chicago to taste the iconic deep dish (not to be confused with stuffed pizza), before heading to Michigan for a chewy, crispy slice — Detroit style. But we're here to tell you before it's too late: Northeastern Pennsylvania should be at the top of your list. Here, the native pies fall under the umbrella of "NEPA" pizzas, and while two of the most popular styles — an Old Forge and a Sicilian — might look the same at first glance (thick rectangles of tomatoey, cheesy goodness), it only takes a bite to taste the difference.

Let's start with Old Forge. This pizza is cooked with a crisp underside and a spongy center, with a medium-thick crust. It's parbaked before onions and a sweet, chunky tomato sauce are added, and then the dough is topped with a melt-in-your-mouth cheese blend. The mix might include mozzarella, cheddar, Cooper, and American cheese — but really, what's in it is top secret, with local joints closely guarding their recipes. The pizza is then divided into 12 "cuts" (slices), and you can order either the whole tray or half.

A pan-fried Sicilian also comes sliced into squares, but this time you buy the cuts individually. The Sicilian looks different, too. The dough is proofed and pressed before being brushed with tomato sauce and baked in a pool of peanut oil, creating a glistening, golden texture. Wisconsin white cheddar cheese is sprinkled on top, making for a crunchy delicacy with an airy center that's akin to a particularly crispy focaccia.