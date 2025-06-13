Make The Easiest Pumpkin Dessert With 2 Store-Bought Shortcuts
Pumpkin pie is one of the most popular desserts for a reason, but taking the same flavors and transforming them into slightly smaller personalized pumpkin hand pies is a true stroke of genius. Making the idea even more appealing is the fact that you can use two store-bought shortcuts to make the prep time for this delicious dessert a breeze.
As rewarding as making pumpkin puree from scratch is, it's not exactly efficient. And canned pumpkin can last years in your pantry. So while it's in stock all year-round in many major supermarkets, you should stock up when it's on sale in the days leading up to and especially after the winter holidays.
But the shortcuts don't stop there. You can also use your favorite store-bought pie crust to form the buttery, flaky exterior. Frozen pie crusts technically last indefinitely, though manufacturers often recommend you use them within a couple of months for the best quality.
Perfecting your pumpkin hand pies
One of the great things about this spiced treat is the textural contrast, with the soft, sweet filling complemented perfectly by the golden layers of pie dough. Defrost it if it's frozen, but to keep that crust as flaky as possible, keep it in the fridge until you're ready to use it. You can cut your crust into circles using a cookie cutter, Mason jar, or glass, though you can also make squares or rectangles with a knife or pizza cutter if you prefer.
When it comes to the filling, it's important to note that pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie filling are different. Plain pumpkin puree is pretty one-note. Unless you're using pumpkin pie filling, which already has the spices mixed in, stir in some brown sugar and seasonings like cinnamon and nutmeg. Then you just scoop a heaping spoonful of aromatic pumpkin filling onto one half of your pie crust and fold it over. The filling is pretty moist, but that's okay — just make sure you seal all that moisture in by crimping the edges well with a fork so it doesn't leak as it bakes. Cutting small slits in the top also helps release steam and prevent leakage.
And of course, for that perfectly browned top, don't skip the egg wash. Check the pie crust package directions for baking instructions, but once they're golden brown, serve them warm with fresh whipped cream, a dusting of cinnamon, and a mug of steaming apple cider.