Make The Easiest Pumpkin Dessert With 2 Store-Bought Shortcuts

Pumpkin pie is one of the most popular desserts for a reason, but taking the same flavors and transforming them into slightly smaller personalized pumpkin hand pies is a true stroke of genius. Making the idea even more appealing is the fact that you can use two store-bought shortcuts to make the prep time for this delicious dessert a breeze.

As rewarding as making pumpkin puree from scratch is, it's not exactly efficient. And canned pumpkin can last years in your pantry. So while it's in stock all year-round in many major supermarkets, you should stock up when it's on sale in the days leading up to and especially after the winter holidays.

But the shortcuts don't stop there. You can also use your favorite store-bought pie crust to form the buttery, flaky exterior. Frozen pie crusts technically last indefinitely, though manufacturers often recommend you use them within a couple of months for the best quality.