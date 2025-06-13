Don't Throw Out Those Banana Peels — Use Them To Polish Your Kitchen Instead

Have you ever thought about cleaning your kitchen with food waste? It's a weird concept, but you can use a lot of the food in your kitchen to spruce things up. Used coffee grounds make a great air freshener, citrus peels like lemon can cut through grease, and we all know the individual powers of vinegar and baking soda when it comes to cleaning pretty much anything. Well, after you've scrubbed off the grease and disinfected your kitchen, grab a banana. You'll get a snack for all your hard work, and you'll also get a peel you can use to polish up any stainless steel appliances, kitchen tools, and cookware that need a good shine.

Banana peels are almost as useful as the fruit itself, and it's all thanks to a little element called potassium. When you eat it, the potassium in bananas enriches your health. And the potassium in banana peels makes them especially good for polishing all sorts of things, like shoes, windows, silverware, and any stainless steel in your kitchen. Banana peels resemble a washcloth more than a lot of other foods, so it may not be the biggest leap to picture them as cleaning products. They're flat and spongy, and even have a bit of natural texture to help scrub away tough smudges. But rubbing a banana peel on stainless steel surfaces is just one of the ways you can use them for polishing.