Yes, You Can Bring A Whole Rotisserie Chicken On An Airplane, But Should You?

Airplane etiquette is in the eye of the beholder. Some people think it's fine to recline your seat, while others feel it's rude to the person behind you. Some people think it's fair game to bring a full rotisserie chicken on a flight, while others would rather pack a TSA-approved snackle box. Yes, it turns out you technically can get an entire rotisserie chicken through security — but just because you can doesn't mean you should.

It's not exactly a safety issue, though if you're sitting in an emergency exit row and dissecting a full chicken, you better hope you don't need to assist others at any point with those messy chicken hands. It's more of an etiquette situation. Rotisserie chickens are smelly. Whether you love the scent or hate it, everyone around you has to breathe it in. But the reason it's especially rude to eat this bird on a plane is because it takes far too long to get through it. If you could consume it in five minutes, then fine, maybe let the people smell your meal for that time. However, devouring a whole rotisserie chicken is no easy task; people will be forced to smell it for a long time as you work your way through it, and they'll almost certainly question what poor decision they made that led to this karma.