The Chocolate-Covered Almond Brand You Should Add To Your Snack Collection Asap

When you're in the mood for a chocolatey snack that doesn't hold back on the crunch, chocolate-coated nuts are your (sophisticated) best friend. Dark chocolate is the type of snack that doesn't shy away from its intensity — pair that with a perfectly toasted almond nut and you have an elite sidekick for your next snack fest. Almond fanatics and true dark chocolate lovers know exactly which dark chocolate will send you to heaven with a first bite and which chalky versions of dark chocolate to avoid at all costs. When Chowhound set out to rank the best and worst chocolate-covered almonds, we crowned one bag of perfectly balanced chocolate almonds as the shining example: Blue Diamond Almonds Thin Dipped Double Dark Chocolate Almonds.

What stood out about Blue Diamond's chocolate almonds is the uncompromising flavor. Not only do the roasted flavors of the almonds shine through, but the chocolate sneaks in a subtle coffee taste as well as boasting sweet, sugary notes. The nuts also have the right amount of added salt to further ramp up the taste. Blue Diamond is pretty well known for putting together nutty snacks that consistently fly off shelves and the thin dipped double dark chocolate almonds, which were introduced to its growing range of snacks in 2023, are another success story for the brand. This snack is a worthwhile buy if you want to indulge in dark chocolate almonds that aren't stingy on quality, texture, or lip-licking flavor.