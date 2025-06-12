The Chocolate-Covered Almond Brand You Should Add To Your Snack Collection Asap
When you're in the mood for a chocolatey snack that doesn't hold back on the crunch, chocolate-coated nuts are your (sophisticated) best friend. Dark chocolate is the type of snack that doesn't shy away from its intensity — pair that with a perfectly toasted almond nut and you have an elite sidekick for your next snack fest. Almond fanatics and true dark chocolate lovers know exactly which dark chocolate will send you to heaven with a first bite and which chalky versions of dark chocolate to avoid at all costs. When Chowhound set out to rank the best and worst chocolate-covered almonds, we crowned one bag of perfectly balanced chocolate almonds as the shining example: Blue Diamond Almonds Thin Dipped Double Dark Chocolate Almonds.
What stood out about Blue Diamond's chocolate almonds is the uncompromising flavor. Not only do the roasted flavors of the almonds shine through, but the chocolate sneaks in a subtle coffee taste as well as boasting sweet, sugary notes. The nuts also have the right amount of added salt to further ramp up the taste. Blue Diamond is pretty well known for putting together nutty snacks that consistently fly off shelves and the thin dipped double dark chocolate almonds, which were introduced to its growing range of snacks in 2023, are another success story for the brand. This snack is a worthwhile buy if you want to indulge in dark chocolate almonds that aren't stingy on quality, texture, or lip-licking flavor.
What makes Blue Diamond Almonds Thin Dipped Double Dark Chocolate Almonds so irresistible?
Long gone are the days when dark chocolate-covered snacks get treated like second best, Blue Diamond is making sure of that. Other chocolate-coated nuts in the rankings couldn't get the right flavor balance in the chocolate coating, or worse, offered chocolatey almonds that turned mushy when chewed. The quality of the almonds is also praised and something that contributed to the snappiness that other chocolate almonds struggled to get right. If enjoying chocolate-covered nuts that are free of artificial flavors, coloring, and shiny or wax coatings is important to you, then these nuts will be a perfect match too. According to the product listing, they also contain half the amount of sugar as the average chocolate-covered almonds while remaining sweet enough to keep you grabbing for more. For instance, per serving size, Blue Diamonds' almonds are listed as containing 9% of the recommended daily intake amount, while other brands in the rankings, such as Orchard Valley Harvest and bettergoods Ruby Couverture, contain almost double at 16% of the daily intake recommendations.
The love for Blue Diamond Almonds Thin Dipped Double Dark Chocolate Almonds is pretty unanimous, with one reviewer on TikTok immediately wide-eyed after first bites, confirming that you might actually finish an entire bag in one sitting. Despite the almond nuts being "thin dipped," the chocolate-to-almond ratio is bang on, with several reviews commenting on how chocolatey these almonds are. Whether you're a long-time chocolate almond lover or new to the game, these snacks deserve a spot in your pantry, and might even replace your beloved popular chocolate bar as your go-to snack.