The Shady Reason McDonald's Original 1970s Coffee Stirrers Got Discontinued

Fast food behemoth McDonald's has been embroiled in more than a few controversies over the years. Some were bigger than others, such as the hot coffee lawsuit in 1992, when a 79-year-old woman sued after suffering third-degree burns from a cup of the company's coffee. Others weren't as bad, such as when McDonald's changed its apple pie recipe. Still other controversies were totally beyond its control, such as when McDonald's coffee stirrers became the go-to utensil for some recreational drug users.

It was the 1970s, and cocaine was having a surge in popularity. Unbeknownst to McDonald's, its plastic coffee stirrers — featuring the famed Golden Arches at the top, the company's name along its handle, and a small spoon at the end — had also become popular, but not for stirring coffee. The spoon, as it turned out, was the perfect size for snorting both cocaine and PCP, a powerful hallucinogenic and dissociative drug. The corporation had no idea that its utensil had become standard drug paraphernalia, whether used to scoop cocaine up from a communal dish at parties or used as a method for dealers to package their product. Doses were even dubbed "McSpoons." It wasn't a good look for a company with an all-American image.