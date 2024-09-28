The Reason Original Four Lokos Were Banned

With nicknames like "blackout in a can" and "liquid cocaine," it's probably not that surprising that the original Four Loko drink, which combined a potent mix of caffeine and alcohol in various fruity flavors, would eventually face scrutiny. But when three fraternity brothers and Ohio State University alums Chris Hunter, Jaisen Freeman, and Jeff Wright unleashed Four Loko back in 2005, it became a smash hit across college campuses. The idea for Four Loko came from a then-trendy mixed drink, Red Bull and vodka, which, like Four Loko, was a combustible combination of caffeine and alcohol. It's the reason we've ranked Red Bull as one of the worst mixers for vodka.

With Four Loko, the friends' company, Phusion Projects, supersized the mixture via its ingredients and 23.5-ounce cans. The company combined caffeine, guaraná (a South American plant also packed with caffeine), the amino acid taurine, wormwood (the herb found in absinth, which they removed in 2008), lots of sugar, and malt liquor containing 12% alcohol. That made one can the equivalent of drinking five or six 12-ounce cans of beer and two cups of coffee. In the wake of a rise in alcohol-related hospital visits, colleges began banning the drink on campuses. Several states followed suit, and by 2010 — after the FDA stepped in — the brief heyday of the original Four Loko was over.