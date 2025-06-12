This Aldi Self-Checkout Tip Will Make Your Life 10 Times Easier
It's no secret: "self-checkout" is not synonymous with "easy." There are all kinds of etiquette rules for self-checkout that your average shopper doesn't heed, like limiting items. Sometimes it's not even your fault — the machine breaks down, or needs a break in between items, leaving you hanging and adding more time to what was supposed to be a quick errand. If you want to avoid these situations (and develop cashiering skills rivaling those of an Aldi employee), you'll want to hear about this self-checkout hack.
Instead of taking each item out and scanning it individually, use the scanner next to the screen. They're usually cordless, making for quick and efficient scanning. Even if they're corded, this trick is usually still doable, granted you don't have bulky items to stretch over. This way, you can keep everything in your cart, shaving a good 10 minutes or so off your grocery shopping trip.
More Aldi self-checkout musts
That's not the only trick you need to know before your first trip to Aldi. When you're waiting in line, turn all your items barcode side up. That way, your groceries are primed and ready to go by the time you arrive at the self-checkout kiosk.
Scanning, however, is just one part of the self-checkout journey. Bagging is a whole other beast. You never want to hold other people up by bagging for too long, especially if you've already taken up too much time scanning. Your best bet? Ditch the bags altogether. You heard that right. Instead of shopping with a few small bags, use one large laundry basket and toss all your groceries in there. You could also keep a designated produce bag on the side to make sure you stock up on your fruits and veggies. Large bags, like JM-capricorns' reusable mesh tote, also work best in this instance.