This Aldi Self-Checkout Tip Will Make Your Life 10 Times Easier

It's no secret: "self-checkout" is not synonymous with "easy." There are all kinds of etiquette rules for self-checkout that your average shopper doesn't heed, like limiting items. Sometimes it's not even your fault — the machine breaks down, or needs a break in between items, leaving you hanging and adding more time to what was supposed to be a quick errand. If you want to avoid these situations (and develop cashiering skills rivaling those of an Aldi employee), you'll want to hear about this self-checkout hack.

Instead of taking each item out and scanning it individually, use the scanner next to the screen. They're usually cordless, making for quick and efficient scanning. Even if they're corded, this trick is usually still doable, granted you don't have bulky items to stretch over. This way, you can keep everything in your cart, shaving a good 10 minutes or so off your grocery shopping trip.