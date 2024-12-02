The Grocery Shopping Trick That Encourages You To Buy More Produce

Find yourself checking out of the grocery store with two bags of chips you didn't plan to buy, three specialty fall items that caught your eye, and 75% less produce than you intended to fill your cart with? It's easy to accidentally forgo the fruits and veggies when you get sidetracked by other items, but there's an easy trick you can use to retrain your mind.

Bring a designated produce bag to the grocery store, and make it a rule that you have to fill it up before moving on to the rest of your list. It can be a small bag, but it'll stop the produce from being left off your list. This is a great way to encourage you or your family to try new fruits and veggies, building up excitement about getting to select fresh, seasonal produce during each week's grocery shopping trip.

Try to keep a mixture of planned and spontaneous — make sure you have a list going in of any produce you want to use for cooking that week, but pick a snacking vegetable and fruit for breakfasts and lunches in the moment based on what looks good. This way, you'll have something to look forward to while shopping, but still make sure all of your produce gets used instead of being forgotten to rot in your fridge (it's happened to all of us).