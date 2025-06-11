One Of The Best Kitchen Organization Tools Is Actually Made For Footwear
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's too easy to let your kitchen become disorganized. All it takes is one Salisbury steak recipe, then bam! Your pots are stacked weirdly, your oven mitts are in two different drawers, and you can't find your can opener. Don't fret — you have a savior in a good old shoe rack.
When you think about it, shoe racks are one of the best organizational tools out there. There's no reason why you can't extend that to your kitchen, especially if you've already got a shoe rack on hand. They come equipped with small cubbies and shelves where you can store must-have canned goods and small boxes. Of course, you need a smaller one; a huge shoe rack probably wouldn't fit inside your cabinet. The ultimate goal of this trick is to add shelves where there otherwise aren't any, so you can use those shelves for stacking pots and pans.
What you need to know about shoe racks
A shoe rack isn't only good for decluttering your messy kitchen cabinets. You can also repurpose one as a drying rack of sorts. Bulky cookware that usually takes up too much space on your regular drying rack, such as pots, pans, and baking sheets, can be placed on a shoe rack instead. Sturdy, medium-sized shoe racks made of metal or plastic, such as the Uneviesyka three-tier shoe rack, work best in this instance.
Shoe racks can also help you organize your pantry. Ones with cubbies could work especially well, regardless of the material. You could put all your spices and similar smaller goods on display, so none of them are shoved to the back of a shelf and forgotten. If you're sorely lacking in kitchen space and your regular spice rack just isn't cutting it, a vertical shoe rack, such as the Afoord skinny shoe organizer, might be better suited to your home's layout.