One Of The Best Kitchen Organization Tools Is Actually Made For Footwear

It's too easy to let your kitchen become disorganized. All it takes is one Salisbury steak recipe, then bam! Your pots are stacked weirdly, your oven mitts are in two different drawers, and you can't find your can opener. Don't fret — you have a savior in a good old shoe rack.

When you think about it, shoe racks are one of the best organizational tools out there. There's no reason why you can't extend that to your kitchen, especially if you've already got a shoe rack on hand. They come equipped with small cubbies and shelves where you can store must-have canned goods and small boxes. Of course, you need a smaller one; a huge shoe rack probably wouldn't fit inside your cabinet. The ultimate goal of this trick is to add shelves where there otherwise aren't any, so you can use those shelves for stacking pots and pans.