Serve Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer Frozen For The Ultimate Boozy Milkshake
Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer has three key signifiers of a cult classic. First of all, it has that divisive, love-it or hate-it quality that always makes for fun party conversation. Second, it's only sold seasonally during the fall, so its availability is limited. And, finally, it has all kinds of ever-expanding, vast, and varied applications besides simple sipping thanks to its novel flavor. The company's website claims that folks have been known to fold the cookie butter it's inspired by into their brownie batter, top their ice cream sundaes with the stuff, and stir it into their coffee. But you can also use the sweet golden ale itself in delicious ways in the kitchen. For instance, we've enjoyed it in a cookie butter beer ice cream float. And, casting carbonation assumptions aside, you can blend it up into a boozy milkshake, too.
The seasonal beer's intended flavor, plainly stated in its name, is particularly conducive to these sweet treats or even as an after-dinner drink, due to the notes of vanilla and toasted coconut that give the brew its buttery cookie quality. And it's easy enough to turn into a drinkable frozen dessert with the help of a few tips for making boozy milkshakes.
How to make a Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer milkshake
Your first, very reasonable question is probably, "What is going to happen if I put beer in a blender?" Shouldn't agitating a carbonated substance cause it to fizz all over the place, like when you immediately open a shaken can? Thankfully, Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer is only gently carbonated, lessening that concern. Once liberated into the blender, its contents are also no longer under pressure. Plus, you're diluting the liquid with other ingredients, and thus also its potential peak fizziness. In other words, you should feel empowered to blend this beer.
To begin making your frosty tipple, pour one can of TJ's Cookie Butter Beer into the blender. Because the beer is already so sweet, choose an ice cream with less of a sugary finish. Dark chocolate or coffee ice cream, which isn't overly caffeinated, would work well here. Start with three scoops of your preferred ice cream and blend, adding more if necessary to achieve your desired thickness. Garnish the milkshake with a twirl of whipped cream and a cookie (or its crumbs), perhaps even the Belgian biscuit the beer is named after, and enjoy.