Serve Trader Joe's Cookie Butter Beer Frozen For The Ultimate Boozy Milkshake

Trader Joe's Speculoos Cookie Butter Beer has three key signifiers of a cult classic. First of all, it has that divisive, love-it or hate-it quality that always makes for fun party conversation. Second, it's only sold seasonally during the fall, so its availability is limited. And, finally, it has all kinds of ever-expanding, vast, and varied applications besides simple sipping thanks to its novel flavor. The company's website claims that folks have been known to fold the cookie butter it's inspired by into their brownie batter, top their ice cream sundaes with the stuff, and stir it into their coffee. But you can also use the sweet golden ale itself in delicious ways in the kitchen. For instance, we've enjoyed it in a cookie butter beer ice cream float. And, casting carbonation assumptions aside, you can blend it up into a boozy milkshake, too.

The seasonal beer's intended flavor, plainly stated in its name, is particularly conducive to these sweet treats or even as an after-dinner drink, due to the notes of vanilla and toasted coconut that give the brew its buttery cookie quality. And it's easy enough to turn into a drinkable frozen dessert with the help of a few tips for making boozy milkshakes.