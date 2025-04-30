How Trader Joe's Keeps Its Beers So Cheap

There's a lot to love about Trader Joe's, including its array of gluten-free desserts and fan-favorite frozen meals. But if we're being honest, some of the best Trader Joe's finds are the ones found in the alcohol aisle. Not only can you grab a bottle of wine to go with our favorite types of cheese from TJ's, but they also stock inexpensive spirits that can pass as dupes for top-shelf bottles. One of the biggest bargains of all, however, is the chain's beer, but don't be fooled by the price; just because it's inexpensive doesn't mean it's cheaply made.

In fact, most, if not all, of the beer sold at TJ's is contracted and brewed by well-known commercial breweries and simply packaged with the store's own private labels. By bypassing some of the costs incurred by brand-name beers sold at grocery and liquor stores, Trader Joe's can sell its brews at significantly lower prices than the big names. You might be surprised to know that the ingredients, packaging, and labor are not the most expensive parts of making beer. The bulk of the cost of making and selling beer comes from distribution and the retailer's margin. Trader Joe's circumvents these costs by working out deals with different breweries to buy directly, then passing on the savings to its shoppers.