What Happens When You Microwave A McDonald's Breakfast Tray?

Whether you go for the Egg McMuffin or those buttery hotcakes with sausage, McDonald's breakfast is always a treat. We're still sad over why McDonald's stopped serving breakfast all day, but you bet we'll book it to beat that 10:30 a.m. cutoff when we get the chance.

While an egg sandwich or hash brown will come in classic paper packaging, the hotcakes and Big Breakfast (scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, and a biscuit, with or without hotcakes) come in a plastic tray with a removable lid. If you're an OG fan of the fast food chain, you might know some coveted McDonald's breakfast facts, and you probably remember that yellow-ish styrofoam container the breakfasts used to come in. It kept them warm and reduced sogginess, but McDonald's got rid of all styrofoam back in 2018.

In its efforts to keep packaging environmentally friendly, McDonald's claims to be using recycled packaging with less virgin fossil fuel-based plastics. This is a fancy way of saying that the current breakfast tray is made of plastic, which is typically okay to microwave for short periods of time.