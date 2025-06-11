What Exactly Is A Fresh Format Grocery Store? (Plus The Best Way To Navigate Them)

For those who try to maintain a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, it's a well-known grocery store hack to stick to the perimeter of the store, where fresh and frozen foods abound. This is because once you get lost in the labyrinth of inner aisles, it's easy to get sidetracked by chips and cookies. But what if a grocery was organized the opposite way?

Fresh format grocery stores have been created in response to the changing needs of customers, and they are taking off in cities around the world. These smaller stores take away the temptation of picking up snacks you don't need by eliminating most processed foods and moving fresh produce front and center.

Though most fresh format grocery stores are primarily focused on plant-based foods, it's not uncommon to see ones with free-range meat and dairy. The periphery of the store may have prepared meals and healthy drink options such as kombuchas, kefirs, and non-alcoholic beers and wines. Many fresh format stores also focus on locally produced products and try to keep up to date on what is in the highest demand for the particular population they are serving.