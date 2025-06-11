The Chic Way To Repurpose Clase Azul Tequila Bottles For A New Use

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most distinctive thing about Clase Azul Tequila probably isn't the tequila –- although Chowhound did name it one of the top shelf tequilas worth the price. What stands out most about the 27-year-old brand is its iconic bottles, particularly the hand-painted and decorated blue-and-white ceramic decanter for Clase Azul Resposado. It's no surprise that the tequila's fans are loath to throw out their empty bottles, especially given the $150 to $200 price tag for a 750-milliliter bottle. While you could just leave it on your bar to impress your friends, fans of the brand have gotten creative, turning them into vases, lamps, and olive oil dispensers.

Transforming the bottle into an olive oil dispenser is probably the easiest way to upcycle it. All you need to do is remove the decanter's classic bell top, fill it with oil, and pop in an inexpensive universal bottle spout, like the Delove four-pack. Since you don't want your olive oil tinged with tequila, you'll need to wash the bottle first. Since all of Clase Azul's decanters are hand-painted, you should hand wash it with soap and water. Of course, you don't have to shell out $150 to $200 just to make an olive oil dispenser. One TikToker suggests going into your local bar and asking if they have any empty bottles.