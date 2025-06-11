The Chic Way To Repurpose Clase Azul Tequila Bottles For A New Use
The most distinctive thing about Clase Azul Tequila probably isn't the tequila –- although Chowhound did name it one of the top shelf tequilas worth the price. What stands out most about the 27-year-old brand is its iconic bottles, particularly the hand-painted and decorated blue-and-white ceramic decanter for Clase Azul Resposado. It's no surprise that the tequila's fans are loath to throw out their empty bottles, especially given the $150 to $200 price tag for a 750-milliliter bottle. While you could just leave it on your bar to impress your friends, fans of the brand have gotten creative, turning them into vases, lamps, and olive oil dispensers.
Transforming the bottle into an olive oil dispenser is probably the easiest way to upcycle it. All you need to do is remove the decanter's classic bell top, fill it with oil, and pop in an inexpensive universal bottle spout, like the Delove four-pack. Since you don't want your olive oil tinged with tequila, you'll need to wash the bottle first. Since all of Clase Azul's decanters are hand-painted, you should hand wash it with soap and water. Of course, you don't have to shell out $150 to $200 just to make an olive oil dispenser. One TikToker suggests going into your local bar and asking if they have any empty bottles.
A brand rooted in handicrafts
Clase Azul would probably appreciate the craftiness of those who have repurposed the decanters. When 23-year-old bartender Arturo Lomeli founded the brand almost 30 years ago, he wanted to showcase both the flavors and handicrafts of his country. The tequila itself told part of the story — after all, true tequila can only come from Mexico – but the bottles became a way of paying tribute to Mexican culture. Even the brand name, which means blue class, refers not just to the blue agave plant from which tequila is made but also to the blue paint in the resposado decanter. The brand even has its own dedicated ceramic workshop, Tradición Mazahua, where it takes local artisans two weeks to craft each decanter and which provides its workers with childcare, school tuition, meals, and transportation.
If you want to go all out with your olive oil decanter, you can purchase one of the tequilas sold as part of Clase Azul's Master Artisans collection, limited editions created in collaboration with celebrated artisans. The current collection features ceramics made by the Jimón Lopez family in the colors of the Mexican flag; a set of all three bottles sells for $40,000 to $50,000. Of course, if you really want the world's most expensive tequila bottle, you can purchase Ley .925's platinum and gold bottle with 18.5 carats of diamonds for a cool $3.5 million. That'll make for one impressive olive oil dispenser.