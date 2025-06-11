One Of America's Most Unforgettable Ice Cream Sundaes Is At An Oregon Drive-In
Ice cream sundaes are one of the most beloved desserts in the United States, and for good reason. In addition to being downright delicious, the history of the ice cream sundae is fascinating. Plus, the dessert can be customized to suit anyone's tastes. Despite primarily focusing on fine French cuisine, even chef Julia Child had an ice cream sundae recipe up her sleeve.
Although plenty of places make good ice cream sundaes, there's a hidden gem in Oregon that makes one truly special sundae in particular. Meet the Cherries Jubilee Sundae Special, a seasonal sundae made with vanilla soft serve, sour cherry jubilee sauce, saffron-chili almond crunch, cherry-almond rum baba, and a fresh Rainier cherry on top. This unique dessert can only be found at Sugarpine Drive-In, located in Troutdale, Oregon.
This sundae's combination of sweet, sour, and salty flavors makes it one-of-a-kind, cementing its spot in the hall of great desserts alongside other interesting sundaes, such as the famous Tin Roof Sundae. On top of only being available in one place, the Cherries Jubilee Sundae Special is only available during summer, so you really have to go out of your way to get a taste. Thankfully, it's far from the only sundae that Sugarpine Drive-In has to offer.
What to know about Sugarpine Drive-In
Founded in 2018, Sugarpine Drive-In is housed in a historic 1920s gas station and nestled right on the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge in Troutdale. The Oregon drive-in serves up sweet and savory nostalgic American favorites, as well as plenty of alcoholic beverages and soft drinks. The best part is that the drive-in sources its ingredients from local family farms to encourage sustainability, so you can enjoy a delicious meal and feel great about it.
Of course, a great meal isn't complete without a great dessert, which one could argue is Sugarpine Drive-In's specialty. The drive-in has a build-your-own soft serve option that includes a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings. There are even plant-based and gluten-free options.
What really makes Sugarpine Drive-In stand out is its signature sundaes. Currently, there are three sundaes available. Cookie Jar combines a variety of chocolatey delights, such as cookie dough and Oreo shortbread crunch. The Larch Mountain is a combination of vanilla and chocolate with blueberry, lavender, and honeycomb toppings, while Strawberry Ridge is a plant-based sundae containing a strawberry and toasted almond swirl and lemon-ricotta shortcake. There's also a rotating seasonal option. While this option changes fairly regularly, it is likely that the Cherries Jubilee Sundae Special will take over the seasonal slot come summertime.