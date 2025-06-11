Does Honey Barbecue Sauce Belong In Chocolate Cupcakes? Sweet Baby Ray's Thinks So

Yup, you read that right: We're talking about a bottle of classic barbecue sauce, used as the filling inside box mix-made chocolate cupcakes. Or at least, that's what Sweet Baby Ray's, arguably one of the best barbecue sauce brands, recommends in a recipe posted on its website. To be fair, though, the company might just think barbecue sauce goes well with everything — so does this flavor combo actually work?

Chocolate has quite a lot of versatility when it comes to flavor pairings, and contrasting choices can often help bring out the deeper notes of the chocolate itself. And as it turns out, Sweet Baby Ray's recipe actually isn't the only one online for BBQ cupcakes, so it's possible this wasn't entirely a shot in the dark. People who have tested this out say the slight spiciness of the sauce adds complexity to the flavor of the cupcake in the same way that adding spices like cinnamon or cayenne directly might. This works especially if you go for a sauce on the sweeter side (like honey barbecue), because the combination likely won't be that jarring — although the thick texture of biting into a glob of sauce might be. And we should note that other recipes typically incorporate a couple tablespoons of sauce into the batter rather than using it straight as a filling. The picture on Sweet Baby Ray's website also shows a drizzle of barbecue sauce on top of the cream cheese-frosted cupcake. You do you, but if you ask us, that might be pushing it.