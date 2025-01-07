Effortlessly Add A Punch Of Flavor To Chili With One Sauce

When ingredients like tomatoes or tomato sauce are added to chili, it's usually for two purposes: to tenderize the meat and to bolster the dish's flavor. It's tough to imagine that anything could beat this flavor enhancer, but one addition does exist, and it's probably already in your cupboard: barbecue sauce. Given that barbecue sauce typically contains tomatoes, tomato paste, or ketchup, it'll help tenderize the meat just like your plain ol' tomatoes will. However, this popular sauce will also amp up the chili's flavors, making them more complex, sweet, and even savory, depending on the type of barbecue sauce you use to prepare your favorite bean and meat stew.

If you prefer a spicy beef chili, for example, a barbecue sauce with a bit of a bite, like Bachan's Hot and Spicy Japanese Barbecue Sauce with its red jalapeño puree and garlic, should probably be up for consideration. It is also worth noting that some baked beans recipes — chili's bean-based cousin — call for additions like rum or bourbon, so barbecue sauces that include a little booze marry together a couple of flavors (and ingredients) that many chili lovers favor.

The advantage here is that some of the other ingredients that people like to put on their chili to cool down the spicy nip, like yogurt, sour cream, or guacamole, taste great when mixed with a chili made with a spicy barbecue sauce. These flavors together are just the taste juxtaposition that you need when you're cooking up a next-level chili recipe.