The Genius Way Rachael Ray Makes Cannelloni If She Doesn't Have The Right Pasta

Not everyone uses the whole box when they're making lasagna, leaving people in a pinch when it's time to use the leftovers. There aren't always enough pieces for another whole lasagna, and if you have to crack open a new box to make one, then the cycle starts all over again. Don't let leftover lasagna be a struggle ingredient — Rachael Ray has a hack for turning this pasta into perfection.

Rachael Ray has shared iconic TV show moments, cookbooks, and clever cooking tips to audiences for decades. In an Instagram post, Ray documented her process for turning lasagna into another classic Italian pasta called cannelloni. Cannelloni is a smooth, tube-shaped pasta that looks like a large version of ziti — almost the size of a cannoli. More often, you'll see its sister pasta, manicotti (akin to a large penne), in American cuisine.

Ray turns lasagna into cannelloni by scooping the filling into one end of the sheet and then rolling it into a neat tube. Taking your burrito and makizushi-rolling skills, start from the full end of the lasagna and work from the back to the front. Because lasagna comes in large, flat sheets, the result of this technique is a snug cylinder that can hold dollops of homemade tomato sauce and cheese.