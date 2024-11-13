What Makes Antipasto Different From Charcuterie?

If you're staring at a spread of meats, cheeses, and small bites wondering whether to call it antipasto or charcuterie, you're not alone. These two classic boards look alike, both inviting you to sample a variety of flavors, from cured meats to fancy cheeses. But while they may share some crowd-pleasing components, charcuterie and antipasto each have distinct origins, styles, and traditions.

Today, "charcuterie" has become a catch-all term for any snack board piled high with meats, cheeses, and various nibbles. But traditionally, that's not the case. Charcuterie boards are rooted in French culinary practices, and antipasto is the Italians' take on a pre-meal spread. Charcuterie focuses on cured meats, with other items being less important extras, while antipasto features meats and cheeses along with marinated vegetables, olives, and artisanal breads. Both charcuterie and antipasto traditions have been around for centuries, each bringing unique flavors and a rich culinary history to the art of sharing small bites.