The Candy Martha Stewart Mixes Into Ice Cream For A Refreshing Dessert

You might remember Martha Stewart from the last three decades of pop culture moments, or more specifically for the occasional celebrity chef baking tip. It certainly seems as though she has a special adaptation for every confectionary occasion, and Stewart sure has more uses than most for one super seasonal confection. One application in particular gives an extra chill to an already frozen treat. In a 2021 TikTok video, Stewart pulverizes a resealable plastic bag of candy canes with a rolling pin, mallet, and a couple of other implements. She sprinkles the resulting dust over a glass dish of ice cream for a pretty presentation with an extra icy flavor profile.

This is not the only time that Stewart has extolled the virtues of adding candy canes to other sweets. She has also told Food & Wine that adding the stripy stuff to custard at home has become a beloved holiday tradition that she shares with her grandchildren. On social media, she's also used the decor/breath mint mashup to garnish cocktails, jazz up hot cocoa, and to decorate cookies.