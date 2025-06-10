Some Of The Best Food In Cape Cod Is Located In Its Tiny Airport

When you hear the phrase "airport food," your mind might associate this with the words "hit-or-miss" or "expensive." Understandable — most of us have had to make do with $6 water bottles and subpar fast food during one or more travel experiences. But if you're lucky enough, some airports boast more than the standard collection of Starbucks and McDonald's, operating not only as travel hubs but culinary hotspots. One of these is a tiny municipal airport in Cape Cod, Massachusetts — and its single restaurant is worth the visit even if you don't plan on flying.

Chatham Municipal Airport is not your standard commercial airport — in fact, you can't even book flights with regular airlines through this airport. It's mostly used as a runway for Cessna and Biplane airplane tours and flight lessons. There isn't much of a terminal, as this airport doesn't support many passengers. There is, however, a restaurant called Hangar B Eatery.

With a somewhat remote location at a slow municipal airport, you might be surprised to see a line of people forming at Hangar B Eatery in the mornings. You don't need to be a passenger to dine at the restaurant, and tourists go out of their way to stop for breakfast here. Instead of Dunkin's sugary, mass-produced yeast donuts that you would get at a larger commercial airport (not that they don't have their charms), you'll be treated with freshly-made potato buttermilk donuts dusted with powdered sugar and served with homemade jam dipping sauce. It's a small space that includes both indoor seating and an outdoor deck, but if you have to wait, at least you can watch the planes take off.