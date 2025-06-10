Transform Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls Into Cheesy Focaccia Pizza In Minutes

There's nothing wrong with ordering a pizza after a long day, but there are easy ways to make the best pizza at home — and it's a fun activity with family and friends. In some cases, it can also save you money considering the delivery fees and tip associated with getting pizza delivered. For something different, ditch the store-bought pizza dough in favor of frozen dinner rolls, which can be defrosted and turned into a focaccia-style dough with ease.

Facebook user Hip2Save has an easy fix for those who don't want to make homemade focaccia: Just line a baking dish with frozen dinner rolls, let them defrost and rise, then you'll have ready-to-go focaccia-inspired dough. Drizzle it with a little olive oil and press dimples into the dough. From there, let it bake, then top it with your favorite pizza toppings, and cook it a little more. The end result is a dreamy, thick-crust pizza made with much less effort than if you'd made the dough from scratch.