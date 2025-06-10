Transform Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls Into Cheesy Focaccia Pizza In Minutes
There's nothing wrong with ordering a pizza after a long day, but there are easy ways to make the best pizza at home — and it's a fun activity with family and friends. In some cases, it can also save you money considering the delivery fees and tip associated with getting pizza delivered. For something different, ditch the store-bought pizza dough in favor of frozen dinner rolls, which can be defrosted and turned into a focaccia-style dough with ease.
Facebook user Hip2Save has an easy fix for those who don't want to make homemade focaccia: Just line a baking dish with frozen dinner rolls, let them defrost and rise, then you'll have ready-to-go focaccia-inspired dough. Drizzle it with a little olive oil and press dimples into the dough. From there, let it bake, then top it with your favorite pizza toppings, and cook it a little more. The end result is a dreamy, thick-crust pizza made with much less effort than if you'd made the dough from scratch.
How to upgrade your focaccia pizza
Keep in mind that focaccia dough tends to be more aerated than dinner roll dough, so the flavor and texture won't be exactly the same. But if you treat the preparation the same as you would with focaccia (aerate it with your fingers and use plenty of olive oil, for example), then it will be pretty similar. Focaccia can be enhanced with nothing more than oil and salt, but you can also build flavor with anything from roasted peppers to cherry tomatoes. Chopped garlic and fresh basil make great add-ons, too.
Since the dough is thicker than standard pizza dough, get creative with the toppings because the focaccia can handle the extra weight. Add a few of your favorite cheeses, such as fresh mozzarella and a little freshly grated Parmesan for a creamy, salty taste. If you've been craving a meat lovers' pie, this focaccia dough is the time to try it. Pepperoni, sausage, and even mini meatballs are great ways to build flavor in the dish. While the dinner rolls are a perfect idea for this trick, you can get similar focaccia-inspired results from store-bought pizza dough, too.